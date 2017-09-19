Amicus Therapeutics' migalastat Fast Track'd in U.S. for Fabry disease; shares ahead 2% premarket

The FDA designates Amicus Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:FOLD) migalastat (Galafold) for Fast Track review for the treatment of patient with Fabry disease with amenable mutations. The company expects to file an NDA in Q4.

Fabry, an inherited lysosomal storage disorder caused by an enzyme deficiency, is characterized by the accumulation of certain lipids in tissues that leads to kidney failure, heart disease and stroke.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.