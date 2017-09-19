Portola Pharma slips 5% premarket on Feuerstein article citing risk to Bevyxxa sales from new usage guidelines

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) is down 5% premarket on modest volume on the heels of a new article by STAT News' Adam Feuerstein who says the market launch of recently approved BEVYXXA (betrixaban), an extended-duration anticoagulant, could be hampered by new clinical guidelines against a new use for the blood thinners.

Previously: FDA OKs Portola's anticoagulant betrixaban; shares up 1% (June 23)

Update: According to Oppenheimer's Jay Olson, the draft guidelines, published on July 25, included a recommendation against using an entire group of anticoagulants for extended prophylaxis, not Bevyxxa specifically. The recommendation was based on a pooled analysis across several studies. PTLA is down 8% on more than 4x higher volume near the close.

Source: Bloomberg