Morgan Stanley raises Apple price target, says iPhone X price will increase demand

Morgan Stanley raises its price target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from $182 to $194 and maintains an Overweight rating.

Analyst Katy Huberty cites brand aspiration, customer loyalty, and a weaker dollar allowing for increased prices without hurting demand.

Huberty writes, "Innovation-led price increases historically boost, rather than hinder, Apple demand.

Morgan Stanley’s April 2017 US smartphone survey showed that 92% of iPhone users who planned to upgrade in the next year plan to repurchase another iPhone.

Analyst EPS estimate adjustments: FY17, $8.96 (from $8.95); FY18, $12.60 (from $11.80); FY19, $12.35 (from $11.38).

