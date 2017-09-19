Ophthotech provides update on Zimura complement programs for treatment of eye diseases

Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) initiates an open-label Phase 2a clinical trial of Zimura (avacincaptad pegol), the Company’s complement factor C5 inhibitor, in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Zimura will be administered in combination with Lucentis (ranibizumab), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF), in patients who have not been previously treated with anti-VEGF drugs. A range of Zimura dosing regimens will be assessed.

The Company will also initiate two additional clinical trials before year end. The first will assess Zimura monotherapy in Stargardt disease, a devastating orphan retinal disease-causing vision loss during childhood or adolescence.

The second will be an open-label Phase 2a clinical trial for idiopathic polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy, an age-related eye disease. Ophthotech is also planning a Phase 2a clinical trial of Zimura monotherapy for intermediate/posterior non-infectious uveitis, an orphan inflammatory disease of the back of the eye, for next year.

Ophthotech has decided to modify its ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trial of Zimura monotherapy in geographic atrophy, a dry form of AMD, to accelerate the timeline for top-line data by reducing the number of patients.