Procter & Gamble's battle with Nelson Peltz ratchets up again

The relationship between Nelson Peltz and Procter & Gamble (PG +0.4% ) isn't getting any warmer.

The company is expected to release a report today in which it highlights the inconsistency of what Peltz says in front of a proxy campaign and what he does after the votes are tallied. Peltz's track record as an investor at Heinz and Wendy's get special attention, according to those who have seen the document.

Meanwhile, Peltz held court on CNBC this morning and ran through his list of P&G management grievances. "They're losing market share in all 5 segments," summed up the Trian exec.

Amid the battle with Peltz, shares of P&G are up 4% over the last 90 days to top the 2.2% return of the S&P 500 Index and 1% drop by the iShares Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods ETF.