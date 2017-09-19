Acceleron tweaks Celgene agreement, to develop sotatercept for PAH

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) has amended its 2008 development and commercialization agreement with Celgene (CELG -0.1% ) related to sotatercept, giving it global access to develop the ligand trap for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). A Phase 2 study is on tap for H1 2018.

Under the terms for the amended agreement, XLRN has the right to fund and conduct all R&D related to the indication. If approved, XLRN will commercialize and pay CELG royalties on global net sales.

The original contract will remain as is for non-PAH uses.

XLRN has updated its cash guidance, projecting its current quick assets will be sufficient to fund operations into mid-2019 instead of H2 2019.