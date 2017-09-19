Stocks barely budge ahead of Fed meeting

Stocks trade in a holding pattern in the early going, with little action as the Fed kicks off its two-day policy meeting; Dow +0.1% , S&P and Nasdaq flat.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% and France's CAC +0.1% but Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +1.9% , settling at its highest level in nearly two years, and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.2% .

In corporate news, AutoZone +1.5% after reporting better than expected earnings, while Bob Evans +5.8% on news that Post Holdings is set to acquire the company for $77/share.

Early sector movement is very modest, with all groups within 0.3% of their unchanged marks.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield down a basis point at 2.22%.