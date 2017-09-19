Sprint +4.2%, T-Mobile +1.6% on report of active merger talks

Sprint (NYSE:S) has jumped 4.2% to the $8 mark, and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has spiked 1.6% , on reports that the two are in active talks about a merger.

That comes after some very quiet weeks following the FCC auction quiet period.

In the potential deal, according to CNBC, it would be a stock-for-stock combination with Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) emerging as the majority owner over SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY).

T-Mobile CEO John Legere would be expected to lead any combination, but SoftBank's Masayoshi Son would want a say in how the company's run.

The two haven't set an exchange ratio but are in talks to set a term sheet now, CNBC says. T-Mobile hasn't begun due diligence on Sprint.