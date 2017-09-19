Adobe launches premium features for Spark subscribers

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) launches paid premium features for its Spark graphic design apps.

The features allow enterprise clients to add logos and choose from templates for Spark-created Posts, Pages, and Videos.

Adobe says the Spark apps have been downloaded over 20M times and boast 7M users.

Standalone Spark plans cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year but the apps also come bundled into the company’s popular Creative Cloud subscriptions.

Correction: updated to correct total downloads number to 20M from 200M.