Eisai's lenvatinib on par with sorafenib in late-stage liver cancer study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, REFLECT, assessing Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALF) Lenvima (lenvatinib) for the first-line treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) demonstrated non-inferiority to sorafenib (Bayer's Nexavar) as measured by overall survival (OS), the primary endpoint. Median OS in the lenvatinib cohort was 13.6 months compared to 12.3 months for sorafenib.

Lenvatinib also showed statistically valid and clinically meaningful effects on progression-free survival (PFS), time to progression (TTP) and objective response rate (ORR), all secondary endpoints. Median PFS, TTP and ORR all favored lenvatinib, 7.4 mo. vs. 3.7 mo., 8.9 mo. vs. 3.7 mo. and 24.1 mo. vs. 9.2 mo.

In a subpopulation of HCC patients with hepatitis B virus infection, the differences in OS and ORR were more pronounced in favor of lenvatinib.

LENVIMA, a kinase inhibitor, is currently approved in the U.S. to treat thyroid and kidney cancer. Marketing applications for HCC are under review in the U.S., Europe and Japan. An application in China will be made in the coming months.