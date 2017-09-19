Total steps up renewables drive with two acquisitions

Total (TOT +0.9% ) moves forward with its plan to expand in the renewable energy sector by agreeing to acquire an indirect 23% interest in Eren Renewable Energy for €237.5M ($285M), adding that it could later acquire full control of the business.

TOT also says it is acquiring Greenflex, a French company specializing in finding ways to use energy more efficiently, for an undisclosed sum; the company forecasts 2017 revenues of more than €350M.

Philippe Sauquet, president of TOT’s gas, renewables and power units, says TOT wants GreenFlex to be the “linchpin of its growth in the energy efficiency industry in Europe.”