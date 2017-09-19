Analysts weigh in on Northrop-Orbital deal

Wall Street is giving a thumbs up to Northrop Grumman's (NOC +0.4% ) purchase of Orbital ATK (OA), seeing it as a long-term positive, but pressuring the latter's near-term outlook.

Morgan Stanley: Management is likely to be "opportunistic" and will continue to prioritize the dividend at 30%-40% of income. Equalweight on NOC, PT $279.

Jefferies: Believes OA has a lower cost structure, so keeping it as a separate organization without certain corporate costs should help NOC win where cost may have been a large factor. Hold on NOC, PT $269.

Buckingham: Sees more defense consolidation possible. Neutral on NOC, PT $246.

Suntrust Robinson: Deal makes sense for both parties as OA will be able to unlock value, while NOC will gain access to a complementary set of core space, satellite and launch capabilities. Cuts OA to Hold from Buy, PT $134.50.