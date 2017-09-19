Sina confirms, smacks down investor board demand

Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) confirms that Aristeia Capital submitted a notice of nomination for the potential election of two board members during the annual meeting.

Sina says “Aristeia has decided to commence a self-serving campaign to place two of its nominees” on the board and that the nominees have “flatly refused” interview requests by Sina’s existing board. Sina alleges the investor, which owns a 3.5%, threatened a proxy fight if the nominees weren’t approved “blindly.”

Sina continues that the board examined the candidates as well as possible and found the candidates wouldn’t add anything unique to the board.