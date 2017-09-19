Reuters: Brookfield considers higher bid for Brazil's Renova

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM +0.5% ) is considering increasing its offer for Renova Energia by 25%, in a bid to sway the two largest shareholders in the Brazilian renewable power company to exit their controlling stakes, Reuters reports.

Under terms of a revised bid, BAM would offer the Cemig (CIG -1.4% ) power utility and its Light SA subsidiary 11.25 reais/unit of Renova, according to the report; Cemig and Light own a combined 64.4% voting stake in Renova.

Reuters reported in July that BAM submitted a bid valuing Renova at the equivalent of 9 reais/unit.