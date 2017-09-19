Snapchat signing more U.S. new users than Instagram, for now

Snapchat (SNAP -1.5% ) is signing up more new users than Instagram (FB +0.8% ) in the U.S., Recode reports, but that advantage is dwindling and Instagram has taken a dominating lead globally as Snap focuses on domestic users.

The numbers come via data from analytics firm Jumpshot. Between the two, 52% of new users signed up for Snapchat in August vs. 48% for Instagram. Snapchat was leading 64-36% as recently as April.

Meanwhile, Instagram started taking a bigger share of international new sign-ups in May, and in August had 61.5% of new sign-ups vs. 38.5% for Snapchat.