MoviePass sized up by Seeking Alpha contributors

The bouncy trading in AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) continues with shares down 5.41% today. Regal Entertainment (RGC -2.4% ), Marcus (MCS -0.8% ), Cinemark (CNK -0.9% ), IMAX (IMAX -1.8% ) and Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) are also lower.

There's some mild pressure on the media sector in general today after Cowen downgraded Disney, CBS, Viacom, Fox and AMC Networks.

Investors trying to sort out movie theater stocks might want to take a look at a very intriguing article on the impact MoviePass posted by Seeking Alpha contributor Max Verline. Verline writes that MoviePass has the potential to utilize the Uber model in the exhibitor sector and could be an "unicorn" if all goes to plan. He notes that Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) is an owner of the upstart. SA's Mark Gomes also has a breakdown on MoviePass and HMNY.