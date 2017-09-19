Long-term forecast from Best Buy disappoints

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) swings lower after guidance issued by the company ahead of an investor day presentation disappoints.

The retailer forecasts FY21 EPS of $4.75 to $5.00, enterprise revenue of $43B and operating income of $1.9B to $2.0B. There aren't consensus marks yet for earnings out four years, but the numbers from Best Buy imply an extended battle on pricing, notes Bloomberg Intelligence.

Shares of Best Buy are down 8.75% to wipe out the gains piled up since May.

