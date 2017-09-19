Vale says to meet debt target before implementing new growth plans

Vale (VALE -2.4% ) says its new growth strategy now being evaluated only will be implemented once it meets its debt reduction targets, an executive director of the iron ore producer says.

Vale also is interested in investing in the electricity sector itself or through a joint venture, including potentially bidding for Cemig (CIG -1.9% ) hydroelectric projects, director Clovis Torres says.

Separately, reports from Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA and Banco Santander, citing meetings with Vale CEO Fabio Schvartsman, say there is room for further capex reduction and cost improvement initiatives (source: Bloomberg First Word).

Schvartsman highlighted that the lack of internal coordination was a major issue for Vale, but management reorganization was one of the solutions to tackle this problem and it is already yielding operational and commercial gains, according to Bradesco BBI’s report.