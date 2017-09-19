Nokia's French job cuts on hold, minister says

Nokia's (NYSE:NOK) plan to cut nearly 600 jobs in France has been suspended until Oct. 2, a French minister says.

The company said two weeks ago that it would cut about 10% of its French workforce, with the focus on administrative/support services rather than R&D.

Now "the jobs cut plan is suspended ... at least until this meeting that I will chair on Oct. 2 at the finance ministry,” says junior economy minister Benjamin Griveaux.

He wants to check in with unions to ensure Nokia is following through with a pledge to increase R&D employment in the country.