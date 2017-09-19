Envision shakes up management, to buy back $250M in shares; investors unmoved, shares down 7%

Envision Healthcare (EVHC -7.4% ) continues its slide on almost double normal volume. Selling has intensified since last week. Shares have lost over 13% of their value on progressively higher turnover.

After the close yesterday, the company made two announcements, one a management shakeup and the other a share repurchase plan.

With the aim of creating alignment with its physician-centric strategy, the company has appointed Karey Whitty as EVP and Chief Operating Officer effective October 2. He joins the firm from Corizon Health where he was CEO.

Other changes: Chief Accounting Officer Kevin Eastridge will succeed retiring Claire Gulmi as CFO with SVP, Financial Reporting Kenneth Zongor backfilling Mr. Eastridge as CAO.

COO of the Physician Services Group Brian Jackson will assume the role of President of Physician Services succeeding Robert Coward who will resign. All moves will be effective October 2.

The board has authorized the repurchase of $250M of common stock which represents ~4% of outstanding shares.