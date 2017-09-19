Airbus eyes China for A380 jumbo amid sluggish global sales

Airbus's (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) China chief says the country's airlines could need 60-100 A380 jets over the next 5-7 years as passenger traffic grows.

Airbus has sold five A380s to China Southern Airlines but otherwise has failed to penetrate the China market and has faced sluggish global demand as airlines shift focus towards a generation of nimbler, more fuel-efficient long-haul planes such as the A350 and Boeing’s 787.

"If one airline takes the lead to order a large number of A380s, the others will follow," Airbus's Eric Chen says. "I would expect a domino effect and I‘m working on it to produce that domino effect that has not happened yet."