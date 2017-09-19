BP begins supplying natural gas to Mexico

BP (BP +0.8% ) says it has begun delivering natural gas to buyers across eight states in Mexico, making it one of the first private companies to supply natural gas to the domestic Mexican market under the country’s energy reform measures.

BP Energía México is delivering gas to local industrial users, distributing companies and power producers purchasing a combined ~200M Btu/day of natural gas.

BP secured rights to pipe gas to Mexico in an auction earlier this year, and plans to open ~1,500 gasoline stations in the country over the next five years after opening its first fuels retail sites in Mexico in March.