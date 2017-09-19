MiMedx files IND for mid-stage study of AmnioFix in knee arthritis

MiMedx (MDXG -3.3% ) submits its application with the FDA seeking approval to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing AmnioFix Injectable in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee.

The 318-subject study will recruit patients with Grade 1 - 3 knee osteoarthritis as determined by a grading scale called Kellgren Lawrence. The primary efficacy endpoint will be the change from baseline to day 90 in the score of a rating scale called VAS compared to placebo.

AmnioFix is a composite amniotic tissue membrane that is manipulated to protect the collagen matrix and its natural properties. The company says it acts a barrier, reduces scar tissue formation, enhances healing and modulates inflammation. It is also in clinical development for the treatment of plantar fasciitis and inflammation of the Achilles tendon.