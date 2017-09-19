Marriott Vacations updates on Hurricane Irma impact

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC -1.4% ) updates on the anticipated impact of Hurricane Irma on its operations.

"While our St. Thomas resorts are not expected to be at full operations for some time, we have made great progress getting our other impacted resorts and operations open," says CEO Steve Weisz.

The company expects that mandatory evacuations, shutdowns and cancellations of reservations and scheduled tours resulting from Hurricane Irma will adversely impact sales operations at several of its locations, primarily those located on St. Thomas, in Florida and on Hilton Head Island.

Based on preliminary assessments, the company expects that 2017 contract sales and rental and ancillary revenues could be negatively impacted by approximately $16M million to $20M. 2017 adjusted EBITDA is seen being impacted by $6M to $8M.

Marriott Vacation expects a portion of the adverse impact to its contract sales and rental and ancillary revenues will be mitigated through business interruption insurance, although the amount and timing are unknown.

VAC is -1.53% to $112.35.

Source: Press Release