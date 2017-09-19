Apple iOS 11 launches today with AR, App Store changes

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) launches iOS 11 today. CEO Tim Cook says, “This is a day to remember” due to the inclusion of ARKit.

Other than augmented reality functionality, one of the largest changes with iOS 11 happens in the App Store. App store listings will have more space for images and text and the listings make games a standalone category.

Games account for 75% of App Store revenue, according to App Annie, and the Store drives Apple’s Services segment, which has brought in $21.5B so far this year, up 19% on the prior year’s period.

MacRumors reports that Apple Pay Cash and Messages in iCloud will come to iOS 11 in later updates, not at launch.

Previously: Morgan Stanley raises Apple price target, says iPhone X price will increase demand (Sept. 19)