Rex Energy says on track to meet Q3, full-year production guidance

Rex Energy (REXX +3.7% ) is on the rise following an update for its Moraine East Area operations, which it says keeps it on target to meet quarterly and full-year guidance after production snags hurt volumes in Q2.

Rex says it turned 12 wells to sales in western Pennsylvania during Q3, which ensures it will remain on target to meet its Q3 production guidance of 171M-181M cfe/day and its FY 207 exit rate production growth rate guidance of 15%-20% in the 180M-190M cfe/day forecast range.

Rex says the six-well Shields pad has produced at an average 30-day sales rate/well of 7.9M cfe/day., and the four-well Mackrell pad has produced average output of 8.4M cfe/day each.