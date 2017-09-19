Comments on urea price may have sparked yesterday's fertilizer stocks rally

Fertilizer names are mixed a day after enjoying an across the board rally, which may have been sparked by comments out of the TFI World Fertilizer Conference, which is being held in Washington, D.C.

A key comment, according to Briefing.com, was that spot urea prices in New Orleans have climbed ~15% since Sept. 1 to $230/short ton; urea sales comprised 32.5 of 2016 total sales at CF Industries, which topped all gainers on the S&P 500 yesterday.

Also, Potash Corp. released a presentation at the conference which forecast strong potash demand through the remainder of 2017 and estimated global potash shipments of 62M-65M metric tons, potentially setting an all-time high.

POT said it expects global capacity additions will begin to slow beyond 2017 while demand grows at steady rates, resulting in improving fundamentals in the nitrogen market.