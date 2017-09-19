Comments on urea price may have sparked yesterday's fertilizer stocks rally

Fertilizer names are mixed a day after enjoying an across the board rally, which may have been sparked by comments out of the TFI World Fertilizer Conference, which is being held in Washington, D.C.
A key comment, according to Briefing.com, was that spot urea prices in New Orleans have climbed ~15% since Sept. 1 to $230/short ton; urea sales comprised 32.5 of 2016 total sales at CF Industries, which topped all gainers on the S&P 500 yesterday.
Also, Potash Corp. released a presentation at the conference which forecast strong potash demand through the remainder of 2017 and estimated global potash shipments of 62M-65M metric tons, potentially setting an all-time high.
POT said it expects global capacity additions will begin to slow beyond 2017 while demand grows at steady rates, resulting in improving fundamentals in the nitrogen market.
In today's trade: CF +0.7%, POT -0.2%, MOS -2.6%, AGU -0.2%, UAN +3.6%, IPI -0.2%, OTCPK:YARIY +1.4%, TNH +0.1%.