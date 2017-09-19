IDC: EMEA external storage systems value fell in Q2, Dell and HPE lead market

EMEA external storage systems value fell 2.9% in Q2 in dollars but stayed fairly flat in Euros, according to IDC.

The all-flash market accounted for around one-quarter of the total market, achieving 53.1% growth in dollars. Hybrid arrays declined 3.1% and HDD-only systems fell 25.7%.

Western Europe’s storage market was down 1% in dollars and up 1.9% in euros.

Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa declined 9%.

Top EMEA external disk storage vendors (market share / YoY growth): Dell, $409.58M (26.85%/-20.36%); Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), $248.61M (16.29%/-6.97%); NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), $246.69M (16.17%/+15.91%); IBM (NYSE:IBM) $163.31M (10.7%/+0.39%).

