FDA OKs ALR's insulin dosing adjustment feature on diabetes management system

The FDA approves ALR Technologies' (OTCPK:ALRT) new insulin dose adjustment (IDA) feature on the ALRT diabetes management system for use by type 2 diabetics. The IDA uses ADA and AACE guidelines to process blood glucose values to provide reference doses which are used to determine if the patient's current insulin dose is optimal. If there is a difference between the two, it will be flagged and a notification sent to the healthcare provider suggesting the need to review the current dosing regimen.

Insulin maker Novo Nordisk estimates that morbidity and mortality rates from medication errors add ~$1,900 to the healthcare cost per patient in the U.S. Mistakes with insulin comprise about half the amount.