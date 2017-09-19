Sealed Air sinks to 52-week low; Barclays says shares "relatively rich"

Sealed Air (SEE -2.9% ) breaks down to a 52-week low, as Barclays resumes coverage of SEE with an Equal Weight rating and a $45 target price, saying its current valuation at 11x enterprise value/EBITDA is "relatively rich."

Prior to suspending its rating in March, Barclays expected accelerating organic growth in the underlying Food and Product Care businesses along with a value unlock related to the sale of Diversey by Bain; the firm says it was partially correct but unforeseen topline and input cost headwinds have developed since then, making 2017 another transition year similar to 2016.

Barclays believes SEE must now use the underwhelming Diversey sale for repurchases and debt paydown over the next two years to try to offset earnings dilution; also, growth in Food Care and Product Care has materialized but with offsetting trends outside North America along with some disappointing margin performance.

SunTrust recently noted that the news of CEO Jerome Peribere's retirement makes a sale of the company unlikely in the near-term, although the firm kept its Buy rating and $48 price target on the shares.