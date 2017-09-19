Ipsen's Xermelo OK'd in Europe for carcinoid syndrome diarrhea; shares ahead 5%

The European Commission approves Ipsen's (OTCPK:IPSEY +5% ) Xermelo (telotristat ethyl), in combination with a somatostatin analogue (SSA), for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients inadequately controlled with SSA therapy.

Carcinoid syndrome is a group of symptoms similar to asthma, irritable bowel syndrome and menopause that occur after carcinoid tumors release certain chemicals into the bloodstream.

Telotristat ethyl inhibits an enzyme called typtophan hydroxylase which reduces the production of serotonin within neuroendocrine tumors.