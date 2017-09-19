Investors assess new landscape for toys

Toy sellers will be closely watched heading into the holiday season as the bankruptcy of Toys "R" Us takes away a main testing ground of new products and concepts. Analysts note that Toys "R" Us was the largest toy chain standing after swallowing up FAO Schwarz and Kay Bee Toys, a distinction that now adds some uncertainty to the industry after the bankruptcy filing..

Sector check on popularity: On TTPM.com's list of the 25 most viewed toys, Hasbro tops the list with 9 entries, while Spin Master was second with 3 products listed. Mattel and MGA Entertainment (private) both have two toy items on the list.

Sector check on shares prices: Mattel (MAT +1.1% ) and Hasbro (HAS +1.6% ) are higher in the U.S., while Spin Master (OTC:SNMSF) is down 1.82% in Toronto. JAKKS Pacific (JAKK -1.8% ) trades just off its 52-week low. The bankruptcy of Toys "R" Us could have some incremental benefit for Target (TGT +0.3% ) and Wal-Mart (WMT) heading into the holiday season if they can box out Amazon.

