Deutsche Bank may be "beyond repair" - Autonomous Research

The bank's fixed-income and currency trading franchise - which generates about 25% of Deutsche's (NYSE:DB) earnings - can no longer be counted on the drive profits, says Autonomous' Stuart Graham.

The trading business is tough all over for the last few years, but Deutsche has underinvested in technology for a decade, making it a "clear laggard" to competitors.

"When we consider the basics of what makes a bank a winner -- trust (or brand), balance-sheet muscle, technology and its people -- Deutsche looks to be in very bad shape,” says Graham. "It is inevitable that some investors start to question whether the bank has the right leadership.”

Deutsche's stock is lower by 45% since John Cryan took over in 2015, but it's still not cheap enough, says Graham.

