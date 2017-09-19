Judge to reconsider $275M breakup fee for NextEra in failed Oncor deal

A bankruptcy judge says he made an error last year when he approved a $275M breakup fee for NextEra Energy (NEE -0.2% ) for the company's failed attempt to take over Energy Future Holdings' Oncor power transmission business and would reconsider the breakup fee order.

NEE’s claim to the $275M breakup fee would have put a big dent in the amount Energy Future is expecting from the new deal to sell Oncor to Sempra Energy (SRE -0.2% ) for $9.4B, and the judge’s ruling that the breakup fee was approved based on an erroneous understanding casts serious doubt on whether NEE will be able to collect.