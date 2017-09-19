BMW takes stake in DSP Concepts

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) announces a strategic investment in DSP Concepts through its i Ventures venture capital fund.

DSP Concepts provides embedded audio digital signal processing solutions delivered through its Audio Weaver platform.

"Voice UI products powered by our Audio Weaver modular DSP software can be designed and tuned to get the best possible performance from any product or form factor, while saving system costs by taking advantage of available processing power already onboard an SoC or microcontroller," says DSP Concepts CTO Paul Beckman.

Financial terms of the investment weren't disclosed.