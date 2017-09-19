State AGs gang up on opioid makers, 41 now in coalition

Realizing a golden opportunity to extract money from corporations, 41 state attorneys general have expanded their investigations into alleged misleading marketing by drug firms aimed at boosting sales of prescription opioid medications and contributing greatly to the opioid addiction crisis.

Endo International (ENDP +0.9% ), Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals (JNJ -0.2% ), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +1.1% ), Allergan (AGN -1.5% ) and privately held Purdue Pharma are in the crosshairs, as are drug wholesalers AmerisourceBergen (ABC -1.3% ), Cardinal Health (CAH -1.4% ) and McKesson (MCK +0.7% ).

Six states, SC, NH, OH, MO, OK and MS have already sued.

Source: Bloomberg