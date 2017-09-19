Pandora expands Video Plus option to all advertisers

Pandora Media (P +1% ) has rolled out its Video Plus offering to all advertisers after piloting the project.

The feature gives brands the option to pay only when users watch 15 seconds of a video ad, for which the users get premium features (like replays and song skips) in return.

Needham last week had praise for the innovation, saying Pandora's in good position to keep capturing legacy audio ad revenues in part due to new premium-priced ads like the video trade-off and shorter 15-second spots.

Pandora says most users watching the Video Plus ads were between ages 18-34, with those under 24 three times more likely to opt in. And users choosing Video Plus are engaged users, the company says: They listen 57% longer and thumb 65% more.