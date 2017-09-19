Reuters: Toshiba back to favoring WDC in chip unit sale

In a surprise move, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY -1.7% ) has drifted back to favoring selling its semiconductor unit to a group backed by Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), Reuters reports.

WDC, previously negative on the day, has spiked to a 1.4% gain .

Sources told the news service that Western Digital (already a JV partner with Toshiba) is making key concessions to promise it wouldn't attempt to control the business in the future.

That would change the situation from what appeared to be a favored deal for the consortium led by Bain Capital and SK Hynix.

Toshiba's board is to meet Wednesday, but with this potential game-changing bid status fresh in the news, so a decision may not be imminent.