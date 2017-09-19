Microsoft promotes Phil Spencer to VP of Gaming, Senior Leadership Team

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) promotes Phil Spencer to executive VP of Gaming and names him to the Senior Leadership Team (SLT).

Spencer previously led Xbox, Microsoft Studios, and Game Studios.

The SLT, which now has 16 members, contains the company’s top internal advisors. Spencer’s move indicates Microsoft’s increasing focus on gaming.

Microsoft appeared to discontinue its original Xbox One console last month to make room for the new Xbox One X console, which the company said broke pre-order records without providing exact numbers.

