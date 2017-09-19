Wells Fargo: Many tower-firm catalysts even if Sprint, T-Mobile merge

Even with Sprint and T-Mobile reported (again) to be in merger talks, a deal between them wouldn't "kill other tower catalysts," Wells Fargo says in an endorsement of communications tower stocks that have declined following news of the discussions.

Analyst Jennifer Fritzsche has an Outperform rating on American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI). AMT, down as much as 4.1% previously, is down 2.5% now. CCI has recovered to a 2.2% decline .

She rates SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Market Perform; that stock is down 2.7% today.

The two carriers would comment "loudly" about network/backhaul savings if they merged, which would have varying effects depending on the tower firms' exposure to the two: AMT 4% of revenue with 5 years left on a contract; CCI 8% of revenue with 5-6 years remaining; SBAC 5% of revenue with 3-5 years remaining.

But the tower firms have much to look forward to ahead alongside growing wireless demand, spectrum deployment and AT&T's FirstNet buildout (h/t Bloomberg).