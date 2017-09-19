Leak confirms $49 Google Home Mini; update with Pixel 2 XL leak

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has an October 4 launch event set for its Pixel 2 smartphone but new products for the Home line were also rumored. Those rumors appear confirmed through a new leak.

The leak, via Droid-Life, shows a small Assistant smart speaker called the Google Home Mini, which looks a bit like Amazon’s Echo Dot.

The leak puts the Mini price at $49. Amazon has led the smart speaker market due to the larger number of devices that span budgets. A wallet-friendly option could help Google bridge that shipment gap.

Update: Droid-Life now has leaked details for the Pixel 2 XL, which comes in two storage options. The 64GB version will sell for $849 and the 128GB version for $949, which puts it in the neighborhood of Apple's iPhone X starting price.