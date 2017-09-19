Leak confirms $49 Google Home Mini; update with Pixel 2 XL leak

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has an October 4 launch event set for its Pixel 2 smartphone but new products for the Home line were also rumored. Those rumors appear confirmed through a new leak.

The leak, via Droid-Life, shows a small Assistant smart speaker called the Google Home Mini, which looks a bit like Amazon’s Echo Dot.

The leak puts the Mini price at $49. Amazon has led the smart speaker market due to the larger number of devices that span budgets. A wallet-friendly option could help Google bridge that shipment gap.

Previously: Echo Dot tops voice assistant devices in units; Google Home wins revenue (June 29)

Previously: Google will launch Pixel 2 on October 4 (Sept. 14)

Update: Droid-Life now has leaked details for the Pixel 2 XL, which comes in two storage options. The 64GB version will sell for $849 and the 128GB version for $949, which puts it in the neighborhood of Apple's iPhone X starting price.

Update: Droid-Life again with a leak for the new Daydream VR headsets. The tethered headsets come in three colors and have a $99 price tag, $20 higher than the previous model. No specs were leaked.

Update: The Pixel 2 details have leaked including pricing at $649 for the 64GB version and $749 for the 128GB version. The Pixel 2 comes in the same black and white options as the XL but also throws in a blue option.