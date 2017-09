Best Inc. (BSTI) lowers the number of ADRs in its IPO to 45M from 62.1M and cuts the pricing range to $10 to $11.

The Chinese supply chain firm will raise $450M at the low end of the range.

Best reported a loss of ~$95M for the six months that ended on June 30.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) plans to sell up to $150M in Best shares on top of the IPO shares. The sale will reduce Alibaba's stake to 25%.

