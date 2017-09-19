Fox News continues multiple court battles

In an update to the continuing legal dramas spinning around Fox News (FOX +0.8% , FOXA +0.7% ), the company has asked a judge to throw out a defamation suit tied to a discredited story about murdered Democratic staffer Seth Rich.

The network is seeking to dismiss a suit from private investigator and paid contributor Rod Wheeler, who says a Fox reporter made up quotes attributed to him. Wheeler, who is black, also says the network discriminated against him on the basis of his race.

And former Fox News analyst Scottie Nell Hughes has sued the network, saying an allegation of rape against colleague Charles Payne (now coming to public light) got her taken off the air in retaliation. Payne was recently reinstated to the network amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Payne "vehemently denies any wrongdoing and will defend himself vigorously against this baseless complaint," one of his attorneys says.