Raymond James analyst dismisses fraud accusations against Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) shares up 0.66% after positive comments from Raymond James dismissing Citron Research’s fraud allegation.

Analyst Tavis McCourt says Ubiquiti has strong long-term performance and growth potential though he’s “less than thrilled” with the cash flows this year.

McCourt notes that companies in the hardware sector can report “lumpy” performance between quarters.

McCourt calls fraud “unlikely” since FTI Consulting, an accounting consultancy, served as CFO and CAO for around a year.

