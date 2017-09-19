Pulmatrix CEO bullish on pipeline; shares ahead 9%

Thinly traded nano cap Pulmatrix (PULM +8.5% ) jumps on more than triple normal volume in apparent response to comments made earlier today by CEO Dr. Robert Clarke during an interview on the Uptick Network.

He discussed the company's partnership with Vecturato to develop COPD candidate PUR0200, explaining that Vecturato and its partners will be responsible for all future development costs in the U.S. The deal includes a technology transfer fee and mid-teen percent revenue share.

He also highlighted PUR1800, the lead candidate from the RespiVert deal, another candidate for COPD, calling it a potential blockbuster.