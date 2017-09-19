House panel: CFPB left billions on table when settling with Wells Fargo

The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau has fashioned itself as champion of the little guy, but when it came to dealing with Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) over the account opening scandal, it gave particularly favorable treatment to the lender, according to a staff report from the House Financial Services Committee.

An internal CFPB memo shows its crusading director Richard Cordray rushed to settle and ended up fining Wells just $100M, when the bank could have been liable for more than $10B.

Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling: "The CFPB’s handling of this matter and its refusal to fully comply with the congressional subpoena are a slap in the face to millions of Americans who were harmed by Wells Fargo."