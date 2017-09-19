Acacia Communications +3.8% after MKM starts at Buy

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) is up 3.8% today and has reached its highest point since April after an initiation by MKM Partners starts the company at Buy.

It's the only optical component stock that MKM would recommend to "long-term investors with a 3+ year time horizon," according to analyst Michael Genovese.

That's due in part to advantages including high quality and quick introductions of its digital signal processor chips, he says.

He has a price target of $64 on ACIA, implying 34.5% upside from today's higher price.