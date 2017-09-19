Norway's sovereign wealth fund backs Praxair-Linde merger

The proposed $74B merger of industrial gases companies Praxair (PX +1.2% ) and Linde (OTCPK:LNAGF, OTCPK:LNEGY) receive a boost as Norway's $1T sovereign wealth fund said it supports the deal.

The world's largest sovereign fund says it will vote in favor of four key resolutions proposed by PX management at a Sept. 27 meeting of shareholders.

Norges Banks Investment Management, which manages the fund and discloses the size of its individual holdings only once a year, owned 4.76% of Linde's shares and 1% of PX shares at the start of 2017.