Summit Redstone: Pure Storage approaching potential buyers

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) has approached Cisco, IBM, and HP about a potential sale, according to Summit Redstone.

Barron’s has the note from analyst Srini Nandury, which also mentions that Cisco is more likely to acquire NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) “given that NetApp will be immediately accretive ($5.8B revenue for 2018).”

Nandury’s writes that Pure Storage knows new customer acquisition is “slow and tedious, given that the power of incumbency in storage is hard to dislodge.” The analyst thinks Pure Storage has growth potential in its Flash Blade product.

Pure Storage shares are up 0.27% .

NetApp shares are up 2.84% .

Previously: Pure Storage names new CEO; shares up 12.7% (Aug. 25)

Previously: UBS upgrades NetApp, increases price target (Sept. 19)